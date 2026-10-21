Anthropic reports net loss of over $80 billion in first half of 2026

Anthropic reported a net loss of more than $80 billion in the first ​half of the year and signaled it could spend as much as $750 billion in the coming years to secure more computing capacity, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The loss, up from $13 billion a year earlier, was driven by $72 billion in accounting charges tied to changes in the ‌value of financial instruments Anthropic issued to raise ​money, the report said, citing a ​draft prospectus for its IPO.

The figures show the hefty costs of the AI ​race even as investors look harder at whether the money companies are pouring into chips and data centers will pay off.

Anthropic's revenue jumped to $16.3 billion in the six months ended June 30 from $1.1 billion a year ago, while AI infrastructure spending nearly quadrupled to ​almost $9 billion, the Journal said. Anthropic did not respond to a request for comment and Reuters ‌could not immediately verify the report. ANTHROPIC'S IPO VALUATION UNDER SCRUTINY Reuters reported first in ​September that Anthropic posted a net loss of $42 billion in 2025, as part of a series of exclusives from its IPO prospectus. The company has benefited from the popularity of Claude Code, its ‌coding assistant that developers use to ​write software and build apps. But some current ‌investors and prospective investors who attended Anthropic's investor day last week are weighing ‌a lower valuation for the AI company after its latest financial disclosures, four people familiar with ​the matter had told Reuters.