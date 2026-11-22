By Cory Weinberg

Anthropic on Thursday celebrated its first day of trading as stock prices surged and the company touched a valuation of $2 trillion. On Friday, its stock deflated, sinking 9 per cent.

In the aftermath of its record-breaking initial public offering (IPO), Anthropic has vacuumed up more than $120 billion in investor funds. It also consumed the goodwill of investors, many of whom were already becoming spooked by the artificial intelligence (AI) industry’s trillions of dollars of spending on data centres and other infrastructure to power the technology.

Following the huge investments in Anthropic, rival OpenAI and other AI startups may face new hurdles in going public, analysts and investors said. And even more established AI firms that need to raise debt or equity to pay for their expansion projects may encounter an uphill battle as the sector loses its glow.

That new hesitation was on full display this week, reflecting the widening disconnect between Silicon Valley optimism over AI’s potential and Wall Street’s growing doubts about whether the businesses are financially viable. “The old-school way of looking at this is: This is the largest IPO in history, late in the AI cycle. Psychologically, that could be a topping event,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading, which brokers stock sales for hedge funds. The market was shaken on Friday by some of those fears, ending the week with the worst stock slide in more than a year. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.3 per cent, wiping away the gains it had made this year. And the S&P 500 fell 3.7 per cent, reaching correction territory, or a drop of 10 per cent from its recent high.