By Bailey Lipschultz and Sangmi Cha

Anthropic PBC shares are indicated to open between 20% and 26% higher in gray market trading after the artificial intelligence lab’s upsized $107.3 billion initial public offering and private placement broke SpaceX’s record.

Derivatives offered by online brokerage IG International pointed to a market value of $1.35 trillion Thursday morning in Hong Kong, implying a gain of more than 24% from the IPO price of $83. That valuation is based on the share classes sold in the deal, while the company’s fully diluted market value is roughly $1.5 trillion.

Anthropic-tied perpetual futures — contracts that don’t expire — listed on the crypto platform Hyperliquid traded at around $100, a 20% premium from the pricing. More than $155 million of the instruments has traded across pre-IPO Anthropic perps on Hyperliquid as of 12:35 p.m. in Hong Kong. The total open interest across these contracts is in excess of $388 million. In Germany, retail broker Lang & Schwarz quoted Anthropic with a Wednesday price as high as $105, implying a 26% gain.

The Claude chatbot maker’s debut Thursday in New York is shaping up as a test of investor appetite for the technology sector. The listing arrives at a pivotal moment for stock markets after Nvidia Corp. tumbled 26% this month following the ouster of Jensen Huang and mounting concerns about slowing technology spending. Futures contracts for the Nasdaq 100 Index rose as much as 1.5% and those for the S&P 500 Index gained as much as 0.8% after Anthropic priced its IPO. Still, trading will start at a turbulent time for markets, with stocks churning during Wednesday’s US trading day and the Nasdaq 100 Index down 4.4% over the past week through Wednesday’s close. Shares of companies that went public on US exchanges this year have fallen a weighted average of about 4%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Anthropic claimed the mantle of the biggest ever first-time share sale from SpaceX, with $107.3 billion raised by the company and its seven co-founders, including a $26 billion private placement from investors including Nvidia Corp., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Should the trading indications hold into the regular market debut, the IPO could help allay concerns about global AI demand, clear an important early hurdle and cement Anthropic’s status as an AI bellwether as investor attention shifts from the chips and infrastructure needed to power the technology to the companies building its agents and chatbots. “I’d expect healthy demand at the open, and volatile but strong performance through the day,” said Hans Stege, head of investment research at PrePublic Equity Partners. “But that’s maybe the easy part, ask me again in three weeks. I think a lot of us are using it as a key gauge of market sentiment, and strong demand and steady trading will help.”

The not-yet-six-year-old company won over investors with a focus on enterprise customers and rocketing revenue growth, with run-rate revenue — a measure annualized from a shorter period — of $81 billion as of Oct. 31, up $10 billion from the end of September, Anthropic’s regulatory filings show. Claude Code, the company’s coding agent for software developers, is widely adopted in the industry and has even been used by NASA engineers, the filing shows. Anthropic has more than 11,900 customers delivering $100,000 of revenue each on a trailing 12-month basis as of the end of September, up from about 1,500 in 2025, and the company aims to expand its footprint in more professions from law to healthcare.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. research analysts are modeling for Anthropic’s revenue to soar to roughly $685 billion by the end of the decade, Bloomberg News reported. Keeping the pace of development at a fast clip will require managing AI infrastructure spending. Anthropic’s commitments climbed to nearly $901 billion, most of which are for computing power and chips, according to its filings. About $71 billion worth — a figure that’s larger than the individual market caps of roughly two-thirds of S&P 500 companies — is due just in the year through Sept. 30, 2027. Market Test Anthropic’s trading debut will be the first real market test of whether investors will pay up for exposure to the most advanced models as the technology spreads. The company’s early earnings reports will likely face scrutiny on whether cheaper open-weight models, including from Chinese developers, pressure its margins.

“Even with the recent 20% reduction in token pricing for some models, the company’s expansion beyond coding agents into other complex knowledge workflows could drive revenue to around $200 billion by 2028, based on our estimate,” wrote Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Mandeep Singh and William Tong. The company’s pledge to build AI safely and responsibly may conflict with some potential business lines. The company has promised to keep Claude free of advertising, in order to protect user privacy. “Once advertising becomes part of a company’s revenue targets, the pressure to optimize for engagement tends to grow,” the co-founders wrote in a letter to investors included in the filings. “We have chosen not to introduce that pressure into Claude.”