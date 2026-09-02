Apple Maps renames Lake Ontario to 'Lake America' after Trump order

Apple Inc. renamed Lake Ontario "Lake America" on its maps service, following a similar move by Alphabet Inc.'s Google, in the wake of an order from US President Donald Trump.

The modification was made for users in the US, with the Canadian version of Apple Maps continuing to show the Lake Ontario name and international versions showing both names. The body of water, one of North America's five Great Lakes, straddles the border of New York state and Canada's Ontario province.

Apple took the step after Trump signed a directive changing the name, escalating a trade spat with Canada. The order gave the Interior Department 30 days to make the switch in federal databases and materials.