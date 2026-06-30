Apple seeks US nod to buy blacklisted CXMT's memory chips as costs jump

Apple is seeking approval from the White House to purchase memory chips from blacklisted Chinese company ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) as it grapples with rising chip costs, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The US technology company has been lobbying officials at the Commerce Department and other parts of the Trump administration for the green light to buy chips from CXMT, which is on the Pentagon's 1260H list of companies with alleged links to the Chinese military, the report said, citing six people familiar with the matter.

While Apple is not barred from using CXMT as a supplier, the iPhone maker is seeking assurances that the company will not be added to the US Entity List, which would impose stringent licensing restrictions, as Washington and Beijing continue trade and rare earth negotiations.