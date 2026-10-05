Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser has said less than 10 per cent of the world's oil inventories are currently practically available, as he warned that pressure on crude and refined fuel supplies could worsen until the Strait of Hormuz is fully reopened and market confidence returns.

The world has entered the current crisis with almost 10 billion barrels of oil in stocks, Nasser said at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London on Monday.

“Less than 6 billion barrels of commercial inventories remain, with most of that volume not practically available,” he was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

He added that more than 1 billion barrels from those stocks have already been used to offset lost oil supplies. Most of the oil has come from onshore commercial inventories, which Nasser described as the "last major tool in the box".

Governments in some of the world's largest economies have announced plans to release as much as 100 million barrels of emergency oil and diesel stocks to ease pressure on fuel markets, according to a report by Bloomberg. Nasser said these emergency reserves could provide temporary relief but would not resolve the supply-demand imbalance. "Until Hormuz fully re-opens and confidence returns, the crude reality is that pressure at both ends of the barrel will intensify," Nasser said, as quoted by Bloomberg. "While the squeeze on crude is serious, refined fuel prices have risen even more sharply." Rebuilding stocks could take two years Nasser said replenishing global inventories while continuing to meet demand could take up to two years, even after the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

"The world needs at least 2 million bpd of extra demand to refill current inventories for the next 18 months," Nasser said, as reported by Reuters. He also said crude oil demand could remain stable over the next two years if conditions normalise. The Strait of Hormuz has been partly obstructed since the US and Israel attacked Iran at the end of February. Gulf producers have increased production and exports, with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait using their own tankers to move crude through the waterway. The higher flows have provided limited relief to oil markets, which continue to price in risks to supplies from the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea. Brent crude has traded at around $100 a barrel over the past month.

Aramco seeks alternative export routes Saudi Aramco has increased crude shipments from its main export terminal at Ras Tanura in the Persian Gulf over the past month. The company also restored flows on its East-West pipeline to about 80 per cent of capacity after a temporary shutdown following an attack. The restoration gives Aramco more oil that can be shipped from the Red Sea. Nasser said Aramco was studying additional export routes and overseas storage facilities to reduce its dependence on individual routes to global markets. "We are working on fourth, fifth export routes, including engineering," Nasser said. The company is also using ship-to-ship transfers, he said, as reported by Reuters.