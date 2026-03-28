Artemis II crew arrives in Florida ahead of Nasa's historic moon mission

By Loren Grush

The four astronauts of Nasa;s historic Artemis II mission have arrived in Florida, days ahead of their planned launch that will send them around the moon and deeper into space than any humans have gone before.

Nasa astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, as well as Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen flew on Friday to Nasa 's Kennedy Space Center in Northrop Grumman Corp. T-38 jets – aircraft the agency’s astronauts use to travel and train.

The crew is slated to climb inside Nasa's Orion crew capsule on April 1, perched on top of the agency’s massive Space Launch System rocket on a KSC launchpad. From there, they will rocket off of the Earth, the start of a 10-day journey that will slingshot them around the moon and back.

Their path should take them to somewhere between 4,000 and 6,000 miles (about 6,400 and 9,600 kilometers) from the moon’s surface, the closest any humans have come to the space rock since the last Apollo mission in 1972. They will also break the record for the farthest any astronauts have flown into deep space. The crew will also be making history in some notable ways. Glover will be the first Black astronaut and Koch will be the first woman to travel into space and the vicinity of the moon. Hansen will be the first Canadian to do the same.