As SpaceX makes Elon Musk trillionaire, some dissent on NYC's streets

By Chloe Cresswell and Ella Feldman

In New York City, the heart of financial capitalism, there were plenty of signs of excitement about SpaceX’s IPO, which set off a feeding frenzy on Wall Street and turned Elon Musk into the world’s first trillionaire.

In front of the Park Avenue headquarters of JPMorgan Chase & Co., one of the underwriters of the stock sale, though, some two dozen took to the street to decry the rising income inequality, insiderism and dangerous speculative excess that it seemed to exemplify.

“The scene is set for wealthy early investors to cash out while leaving retirement savers holding the bag,” said Natalia Renta, associate director of corporate governance and power at Americans for Financial Reform, a group that helped organize the demonstration.

The gathering was small, and it paled in comparison to the global fury that Musk unleashed last year, when he slashed through the US government as an adviser to President Donald Trump, cutting off foreign aid in the process. But it seized on the fault lines building in the economy. Surging stock prices are throwing off unprecedented fortunes and tech companies are plowing hundreds of billions of dollars into artificial intelligence that threatens to wipe out even high-paying jobs. Yet at the same time, surging inflation and housing costs are making it harder for many others just to get by.

The protest also echoed another critique that resonated with denizens of the capitalist set: the case against fast-tracking SpaceX into equity indexes. Ahead of the IPO, Nasdaq Inc. changed its rules to cut the time it takes for newly listed, large-cap companies to enter its main index. If added, that would guarantee demand for SpaceX shares by requiring passive index-tracking funds — which many Americans own — to buy it. Many may prefer not to, given Musk’s right-wing politics and the stratospheric valuation on SpaceX — a highly speculative, money losing company whose $2 trillion market value is more than 100 times its annual revenue. The stock price largely rides on a wager that the company will take a dominant role in AI and unproven space ventures, like orbiting data centers.