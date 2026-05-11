As US visa policies tighten, international students find job market tougher

For decades, international students hoping to stay in the United States after graduation faced relatively few barriers.

Temporary employment programs designed to attract skilled talent made it easy to transition from studying to working. And employers were eager to hire these students, especially those with STEM degrees.

But that once open road to a job in the United States is now full of hurdles. The Trump administration has upended the H-1B program, a skilled worker visa sought by many international students, by imposing a $100,000 fee on new applicants and introducing a new lottery based on wage levels.

And Homeland Security has indefinitely paused the processing of visa applications for people from 39 countries. The director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services added to the uncertainty by questioning the future of the Optional Practical Training program, which allows international students to work for up to three years in the country after graduation. There is also a deadline. Most graduating students have up to five months to find a job before being kicked out of the country. “It’s just getting unfriendlier and unfriendlier,” said Caroline Liu, 21, a Chinese citizen who is a graduating computer science major at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Supporters of the new visa rules say that lowering the number of foreign students — 1.3 million in 2025 — will protect jobs for Americans, especially in a challenging job market. A few changes to immigration rules may benefit some international students in the US.

The new $100,000 fee for H-1B applicants applies only to people who do not already live in the country, meaning that international students in the United States actually had better odds of winning that visa lottery this year because of fewer applications from people abroad. In interviews with more than a dozen graduating students, few said they had expected an easy path to finding a stateside job, especially in this market. But the new hurdles, they said, have been frustrating and nerve-racking. Some described promising interviews that suddenly went south when their visa status came up. “I applied to over 700 jobs,” said Sid Chakravarthy, 21, a graduating maths and economics major at Boston University who was born and raised in Dubai.

“The first 500 I think I was getting auto rejected, even for jobs I qualified for.” Many students had taken out loans or dipped into family savings with the hope that after graduation, they could stay and gain valuable work experience. Before graduating in December from a PhD program at the University of Texas at Dallas, Ghazal Rastegar, 32, had lined up a job in her lab to continue her doctoral research, which focused on easing the long-term side effects of chemotherapy for children with cancer. But Rastegar has been unable to start that job because she is from Iran, one of the countries subject to a pause in visa processing. She is now applying for jobs in Europe and Australia, and the chemotherapy project has been delayed indefinitely. “American taxpayer money has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for my PhD,” Rastegar said.

“I just wanted to give back a little.” The fast-changing immigration rules and uncertainty have rattled employers. At Cornell University, the percentage of internal job board postings that offered work visa sponsorship declined to 2.5 per cent in April, from 4.6 per cent in March 2025, said Erica Ford, who works with international students at the university. “I’ve seen a lot of ebbs and flows of the market over the years,” said Michael Ryan, a senior director of employer engagement at William & Mary’s business school in Williamsburg, Va. “This market for international students has been the most challenging.” Surveys have shown that work opportunities were a major lure for international students choosing US academic programmes.

The narrowing of work options could spell trouble for universities, many of which financially depend on international students, who often pay full freight. It could also upend a crucial talent pipeline. In 2025, nearly half of the PhD and master’s diplomas in science, technology and engineering went to international students. But even employers still open to hiring international students say the bar is higher now, given the added paperwork and changing visa rules. Veronica Maria Parellada Eller, an investment adviser in Miami, said that international students often had strong résumés and language and cultural skills well suited to her boutique wealth management firm.

But, Eller said, “it’s just so much easier to hire an American student.” Some college career counsellors say they are spending more time explaining the shifting rules to potential employers. They are also advising international students to focus on networking and making a realistic backup plan. “Before, students might not have taken it so seriously, but now they know they really need one,” said Shihling Chui-Dwyer, a career services consultant at Purdue University. Some international students are going home. “I just didn’t want to lead a life where I could be afraid,” said Daniela Ramirez, who is from Honduras. Even students who have gotten jobs are wary. “What Trump has been doing in his second term just makes the US generally a less attractive place to live,” said Uzair Sattar, 27, a second-year student at the George Washington University Law School.