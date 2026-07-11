At least 10 injured as Russia targets Kyiv with missiles and drones

At least 10 people, including a child, were injured after Russia launched an overnight missile and drone attack on Kyiv early Saturday, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

Explosions and fires were reported across the capital's Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, the emergency service said in a statement on Telegram.

In Solomianskyi district, a strike ignited a fire in a three-storey office and warehouse building, while another warehouse caught fire in the Dniprovskyi district after it was hit.

Russia launched 10 missiles of various types, including six ballistic missiles, along with 121 drones against Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's Air Force said. Ukrainian air defences said they shot down or electronically suppressed two missiles and 111 drones.