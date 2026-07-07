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At least 11 killed, 331 injured in weather-related incidents across China

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for all-out efforts to organise flood emergency rescue, disaster relief and treatment of the injured

China floods
A drone view shows flooding in Pingshan village after heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Maysak, in Hengzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China | REUTERS
Press Trust of India Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
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At least 11 people were killed and 331 others injured in weather-related incidents across China, authorities said on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for all-out efforts to organise flood emergency rescue, disaster relief and treatment of the injured, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Tornadoes, thunderstorms and high-velocity gales hit the eastern part of Hubei Province on Monday night, killing 11 people with one reported missing, according to provincial emergency management authorities.

The severe weather also injured at least 331 people across three communities. Over 400 residents have been evacuated to safe places. The severe weather destroyed 22 buildings and damaged another 4,855, according to the report.

Separately, a landslide struck a township in Tanchang County, Longnan City, in northwest China's Gansu Province early on Tuesday.

A total of 33 people are believed to be buried, with 17 rescued so far. All-out search-and-rescue operations are underway, Xinhua reported. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :ChinalandslideThunderstorms

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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