At least 11 killed, 331 injured in weather-related incidents across China

At least 11 people were killed and 331 others injured in weather-related incidents across China, authorities said on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for all-out efforts to organise flood emergency rescue, disaster relief and treatment of the injured, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Tornadoes, thunderstorms and high-velocity gales hit the eastern part of Hubei Province on Monday night, killing 11 people with one reported missing, according to provincial emergency management authorities.

The severe weather also injured at least 331 people across three communities. Over 400 residents have been evacuated to safe places. The severe weather destroyed 22 buildings and damaged another 4,855, according to the report.