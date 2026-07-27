At least 2 people killed, 5 injured in shooting at Seattle festival

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting on Sunday evening during a food festival at an events complex near the Space Needle in Seattle, a city fire department spokesperson said.

Police were investigating the shooting and urged people to avoid the area just northwest of downtown.

The gunfire erupted around 6 pm at the Seattle Centre during the Bite of Seattle festival.

Harborview Medical Centre spokesperson Susan Gregg said the hospital admitted four victims including a toddler, a 23-year-old man and two adult women.

One patient was in critical condition, she said.

The Seattle Centre was hosting the Bite of Seattle food festival over the weekend. A large number of police and emergency crews responded around 6 pm and began evacuating the area.