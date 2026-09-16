Home / World News / At least 60 killed in gold mine collapse in Sudan's West Kordofan

At least 60 killed in gold mine collapse in Sudan's West Kordofan

At least 60 people were killed in a gold mine collapse in Sudan's West Kordofan state on Sunday, while a local rights group said some miners could still be alive underground

Gold mine
At least 60 people were killed in a gold mine collapse in Sudan's West Kordofan state | Representative Image
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 6:40 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

At least 60 people were killed in a gold mine collapse in Sudan's West Kordofan state on Sunday, three local sources told Reuters, while a local rights group said some miners could still be alive underground and appealed for urgent rescue efforts.

The Kordofan Observatory monitoring group said on Wednesday that more than 70 artisanal miners were dead or missing after a series of adjoining mining shafts collapsed at the al-Zara mine in the Fouja area, northwest of al-Nuhud.

Citing eyewitness accounts, the group said a survivor emerged on Tuesday and reported that others were still alive underground. It said no specialised rescue teams had intervened and that fragile, sandy ground was hampering residents' attempts to rescue miners and recover bodies using basic tools.

The three local sources, speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, attributed the high death toll at the remote site to a lack of safety procedures and rescue equipment.

Sudan is one of Africa's largest gold producers, but the vast majority of its gold is produced through dangerous artisanal mining and later smuggled out of the country.

Gold mining is a key source of revenue for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, who control the state.

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fed rate decision tonight: Will inflation push Kevin Warsh towards a hike?

OpenAI's rogue agents probed Hugging Face for weakness 2 months before hack

South Korean man's plot to escape prison by strapping self to drone foiled

EU president backs AI slowdown, to invite frontier labs for talks

In a first, Japan records more than 100,000 people aged 100 or older

Topics :gold minesGold minerSudanDeath tollminersAfrica

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveEPFO Ceiling HikeStocks to BuyNifty OutlookUPI vs CardsMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

Next Story