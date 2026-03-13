Attack on Safesea Vishnu 'deliberate, calculated': Safesea Group chairman

The attack on US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu that killed an Indian crew member appears to have been "deliberate and calculated", the maritime company's chief has said.

Chairman of maritime company Safesea Group SV Anchan emphasised that the strike must serve as a wake-up call for governments that commercial shipping lanes cannot become battle zones and the lives of seafarers must never be treated as collateral damage.

"The devastating attack on MT Safesea Vishnu is a stark reminder that the world's merchant seafarers are increasingly being exposed to the dangers of geopolitical conflict," Anchan told PTI in a statement Thursday.

On March 11, the Marshall Islands-flagged Safesea Vishnu was attacked off Khor Al Zubair port near Basra, Iraq by an Iranian "suicide" boat. Tragically, in the attack, an Indian crew member, who was one of the top seafarers on the vessel, was killed. "From our initial assessment after speaking to the surviving crew members, the attack appears to have been deliberate and calculated. Two unmanned boats with explosives rammed into the port side of the vessels. This speaks about the extremists' mindsets of the Iranian regime," the statement said. Giving the first detailed account of the harrowing incident, Anchan recounted how the crew members on his ship came under attack on the night of March 11 at 23:45 local time and "found themselves fighting for their lives".

Anchan said in the statement that the vessel was anchored at Khor Al Zubair and was engaged in routine ship-to-ship loading operations. It had already completed part of its cargo operations alongside the berth and had shifted to anchorage to complete the loading of approximately 53,000 metric tons of naphtha. He said the timing chosen for the strike placed the crew in an extremely vulnerable position. "At anchorage, with the vessel in a laden condition, evacuation options were severely limited. When the explosion and resulting fire engulfed the port side of the vessel, the crew had only moments to react," he said.

He further added that lowering the lifeboats on the port side became impossible due to the fire and damage. On the starboard side, a receiving vessel was double banked for cargo transfer operations, further restricting escape routes. As the fire spread rapidly across the ship, the situation became desperate, the statement noted, adding that the mooring ropes eventually gave way, causing the receiving vessel to drift away - an event that ultimately created a narrow window for survival. "In those terrifying moments, all 28 crew members were forced to jump into the water to escape the burning vessel. Their courage and instinct for survival saved lives," Anchan said.

He expressed gratitude to the Iraqi Coast Guard and local authorities, saying their rapid action prevented a far greater tragedy, and due to their swift response, almost all the crew were rescued. However, despite these heroic rescue efforts, the maritime community suffered a heartbreaking loss when one brave seafarer lost his life. "Despite being recovered from the water and receiving immediate medical attention, including CPR from the responding teams, he could not be revived," the statement said. The statement emphasised that beyond the technical and operational response to the attack, the incident raises a much larger and more urgent question for the international community.

"How long will the world allow merchant seafarers to be caught in the crossfire of regional conflicts?" "The global shipping industry carries more than 90 per cent of world trade. Every nation depends on it. Every economy relies on the uninterrupted movement of energy, food, and essential goods across the seas. Yet the people who make this system work - the seafarers themselves - are increasingly being placed at risk," it said. The seafarers operate far from home, often in volatile regions, ensuring that global supply chains continue to function, doing their work quietly, professionally, and without recognition. "But they should never be expected to risk their lives because of wars they have nothing to do with. The attack on MT Safesea Vishnu must serve as a wake-up call for governments, maritime authorities, and the international community. Commercial shipping lanes cannot become battle zones. Merchant vessels cannot become targets. And the lives of seafarers must never be treated as collateral damage," it said.

Even in the face of this horrifying incident, the bravery of the crew of MT Safesea Vishnu sends a powerful message that the "spirit of seafarers cannot be broken." The remaining 27 crew members onboard MT Safesea Vishnu are currently safe and are receiving assistance from the Embassy of India in Iraq, which acted swiftly to support the crew and coordinate their safe repatriation, Anchan said. The vessel is now reported to be listing to port, and a specialised salvage team has been activated to stabilise the ship and ensure the safety of the surrounding marine environment. While the cargo onboard does not presently indicate an immediate environmental threat, precautionary measures are being taken to protect the waters of the Gulf.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Baghdad said it is in regular contact with Iraqi authorities, rescued Indian sailors and is offering all possible assistance. "Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased crew member," it said. Anchan also welcomed the "strong statement" by the Government of India against this attack, while noting that the Consulate General of India in New York offered all help throughout the night of March 11th, "for which we are grateful". He also voiced appreciation to Bahrain, which also came forward to extend help. "The support extended by the Iraqi administration and emergency responders deserves recognition and gratitude. Without their intervention, the number of casualties could have been far greater," Anchan said.