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Australian PM Albanese urges world to act for humanity in AI race

Albanese urges US-China cooperation to address AI risks as global leaders discuss an international framework

Anthony Albanese
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2026 | 11:14 PM IST
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By Edward Johnson  Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said middle powers have an important role to play in mitigating the risks posed by artificial intelligence and called for cooperation between the US and China. 
Leaders attending the United Nations gathering in coming days will discuss an international framework for AI, Albanese said, following talks in California with Apple Inc. Executive Chairman Tim Cook. 
President Donald Trump will host China’s Xi Jinping in Washington, as concerns mount over the potential threat posed by the technology. Leading US labs are grappling with whether to slow development, while Trump has dismissed AI concerns as a “hoax” that could allow China to catch up. 
“The truth is they’re the big two giants here and so we want to see cooperation,” Albanese said in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corp.’s Insiders program. 
“President Trump, of course, will act in the interests of the United States,” he said. “But also there’s a need for all of us to act in the interests of humanity.” 
Trump said Saturday he would name an AI czar as he continued to push tech companies to race ahead with development. Apple’s Cook and OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman are expected to attend a White House state dinner for Xi.
 
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Topics :Donald TrumpAnthony AlbaneseXi Jinping

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First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 11:13 PM IST

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