Australian PM Albanese urges world to act for humanity in AI race

By Edward Johnson Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said middle powers have an important role to play in mitigating the risks posed by artificial intelligence and called for cooperation between the US and China.

Leaders attending the United Nations gathering in coming days will discuss an international framework for AI, Albanese said, following talks in California with Apple Inc. Executive Chairman Tim Cook.

President Donald Trump will host China’s Xi Jinping in Washington, as concerns mount over the potential threat posed by the technology. Leading US labs are grappling with whether to slow development, while Trump has dismissed AI concerns as a “hoax” that could allow China to catch up.