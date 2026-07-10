Ayatollah Ali Khamenei laid to rest in Mashhad as thousands bid farewell

Former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israel strike, has been laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad as thousands of supporters gathered to pay their final farewells, Press TV reported.

The final burial took place at the Dar al-Dhikr prayer hall after his coffin was carried around the tomb of Imam Reza as part of the funeral rites. The funeral prayers were led by his eldest son, Seyyed Mostafa Khamenei, who performed the ritual prayers over the body.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Khamenei's body had to be transported by air to the holy shrine due to the massive crowds packed between the Danesh intersection and the Imam Reza Shrine. State media aired visuals showing vast crowds of mourners lining the funeral route in Mashhad and surrounding the convoy carrying the former Supreme Leader's body to bid their final farewells.

The state broadcaster also showed the crowd displaying anti-Trump banners during the procession, highlighting Tehran's stance of holding the US President accountable for the leader's death. Meanwhile, CNN reported that the country's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was unlikely to attend the public ceremonies. Ali Khamenei was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 earlier this year, triggering a widespread conflict across the West Asia region. Following his death, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. Last month, the US and Iran agreed to a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the hostilities in the region and opening a 60-day dialogue window for technical talks, including discussions over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme.