Bahrain's state oil firm declares 'force majeure' after Iran attack

Force majeure is a legal manoeuvre that releases a company from its contractual obligations because of extraordinary circumstances

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Bahrain's state oil company declared force majeure on Monday for its shipments after an Iranian attack set its refinery ablaze.

The state-run Bahrain News Agency carried the announcement of the force majeure, a legal manoeuvre that releases a company from its contractual obligations because of extraordinary circumstances.

It said the company's operations "have been affected by the ongoing regional conflict in West Asia and the recent attack on its refinery complex."  It insisted that local demand could still be met.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

