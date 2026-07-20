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Bahrain sounds alerts over fears of Iranian retaliation after US strikes

The Gulf kingdom, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, warned residents of an Iranian retaliatory attack after American airstrikes targeted the Islamic Republic

Bahrain, Iran war, Iran
The small island kingdom in the Persian Gulf, home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet, has been repeatedly attacked by Iran as an interim deal to end the war has collapsed | Image: Reuters
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 9:41 AM IST
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Bahrain sounded its missile alert sirens Monday morning, warning of an Iranian retaliatory attack after US airstrikes targeted the Islamic Republic.

The small island kingdom in the Persian Gulf, home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet, has been repeatedly attacked by Iran as an interim deal to end the war has collapsed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :BahrainUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensions

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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