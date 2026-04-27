Bahrain strips 69 people of citizenship for praising Iran's 'criminal acts'

Bahrain strips 69 people of citizenship for praising Iran’s ‘hostile and criminal acts’

Bahrain revoked citizenship rights of 69 people for praising Iran’s “hostile and criminal acts”.

Bahrain's interior ministry said the move also applied to the families of individuals accused.

The ministry said it revoked citizenship rights “of those who expressed sympathy and praise for Iran's hostile and criminal acts”.

Bahrain is among several countries in the region that tightly controlled information about Iranian strikes during the war, arresting residents and foreigners who filmed them.

The Sunni-ruled monarchy, like Iran, has a majority Shiite population and saw pro-Iran demonstrations early in the conflict. Authorities arrested protesters and those who filmed demonstrations en masse, charging dozens with misusing social media, inciting hatred or treason, an offence that can carry the death penalty.