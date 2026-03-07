Balen Shah's RSP heads for victory in Nepal; Gen Z voters demand solutions

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra “Balen” Shah is poised to become Nepal’s next prime minister as the reformist Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) he leads heads for a landslide victory in the country’s first general election since last year’s Gen Z-led protests.

The results mark a generational shift in Nepal’s politics, shattering the long-standing dominance of established parties and politicians, and reflect a growing demand for change among young voters.

According to that country's Election Commission data, the RSP has secured 34 seats and is leading in another 86 constituencies. The party has also swept all 10 constituencies in Kathmandu district in the elections held on Thursday.

In comparison, the Nepali Congress has won six seats and is leading in another 10, while the Nepali Communist Party has secured two seats and is leading in eight. The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), led by ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli, has managed to win only one seat so far, but is leading in eight others. RSP chairman Ravi Lamichhane registered a decisive victory in the Chitwan-2 constituency, securing 54,402 votes against Nepali Congress candidate Mina Kumari Kharel, who received 14,564 votes. Shah, who recently stepped down as the mayor of Kathmandu, is contesting from Jhapa-5, where he has secured 42,532 votes so far, defeating Oli in the latter’s stronghold. Oli has received 11,427 votes.

Popularly known as “Balen”, the 35-year-old engineer emerged as a prominent political figure following the Gen Z protests - which include widespread violence in the national capital - that shook Nepal’s political establishment last year. The demonstrations forced the collapse of Oli’s coalition government and led to the dissolution of the House of Representatives. Gen Z influence on elections The election has been widely viewed as a referendum on Nepal’s traditional political leadership, which many young voters accuse of failing to deliver governance reforms as well as jobs. For many young Nepalis, the verdict comes with a clear message for the new leadership: Deliver.

In Kathmandu, there were no elaborate celebrations despite the scale of the RSP’s victory becoming clear. The city largely continued with its usual rhythm, reflecting a cautious mood among voters who had played a key role in the September 2025 uprising that eventually forced snap elections. Many youngsters said the outcome signalled punishment for traditional political parties, but warned that the deeper issues that drove people onto the streets remain unresolved. These include corruption, unemployment, weak public services, nepotism, political impunity and the lack of opportunities at home. Several young voters said the success of the new leadership would be judged not by speeches or symbolic gestures but by visible improvements in everyday life.

“What we are asking for is basic, an environment to live in our own country. Fix corruption, healthcare and education,” one protest participant told the Economic Times. Call for accountability Some activists warned the new leadership against treating the victory as unconditional public support. Others framed the election result less as loyalty to a party than as a test for the new political leadership. Nepal has had 14 governments in the past 18 years, underscoring the political instability that many voters hope the new leadership will address. The election is also being closely watched by India, which hopes the outcome will lead to a stable government in the Himalayan nation and strengthen bilateral cooperation.