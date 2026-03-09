From rapper to Nepal's likely PM: All you need to know about Balendra Shah

Nepal’s political landscape appears to be undergoing an abrupt yet decisive generational shift. And at the centre of it is Balendra Shah, popularly known as ‘Balen’, a former rapper, civil engineer and Kathmandu mayor who is now all set to become the country’s next prime minister after his party’s sweeping victory in the recently held Nepal elections.

In a country where established parties have dominated for decades, the 35-year-old has emerged as the public face of a youth-driven political movement starting last year that not only promised to challenge the old order but went ahead and upturned it.

Who is Balendra ‘Balen’ Shah?

Balendra Shah, a politician, civil engineer and former rapper, came to the limelight after winning the Kathmandu mayoral election in 2022 as an independent candidate.

Born in Mahottari district in southern Nepal, Shah built an early public profile through music before entering civic politics. He gained his fanbase among young Nepalis, who were becoming increasingly dissatisfied with corruption, unemployment and political instability, because of his lyrics, which contained direct social messages. He later transitioned into public office, campaigning on issues such as transparency, accountability and urban governance. Today, he is widely seen as the most recognisable figure of Nepal’s youth-driven political shift. During his time in office as mayor, he led campaigns that focused on making Kathmandu cleaner, developing public school infrastructure and enforcing tax compliance from private educational institutions.

Also Read: India eyes reset in Nepal ties under Balen Shah's stable government His public profile grew extensively outside Nepal. In 2023, Time magazine included him among its Top 100 Emerging Leaders. How did Balen Shah enter national politics? In late 2025, Shah joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), a relatively new political party (formed in 2022) that positioned itself as an alternative to Nepal’s traditional parties. Subsequently, to contest the 2026 parliamentary elections, he resigned as Kathmandu’s mayor in January this year. He then ran from the high-profile Jhapa-5 constituency, directly challenging former prime minister KP Sharma Oli. Shah defeated Oli by a wide margin (Shah secured 68,348 votes against Oli’s 18,734), a symbolic victory that highlighted the shift away from established political leadership.

His party has gone on to secure a large majority of directly elected seats (117 of 153 direct seats), marking one of the biggest electoral victories in Nepal’s democratic history. What key promises did Shah’s party make during the elections? In February, Shah’s RSP released the party’s manifesto that promised the creation of 1.2 million jobs and measures to curb forced migration. The promises also sought to address growing anger over unemployment and low wages. The party also set out a series of economic targets and said that within five years it would aim to more than double Nepal’s per capita income, from $1,447 to $3,000, and expand the economy to a $100 billion GDP, more than double its current size. The manifesto further promised social safety nets, including healthcare insurance coverage for the population.

How did Shah rise from rapper to political figure? Shah’s victory in the Kathmandu mayor elections was notable because he ran as an ‘outsider candidate’ against established political parties and yet was able to defeat veteran leaders. That win helped turn him into a national figure and gave him a platform among younger voters. While he was mayor, he built a strong social media following. Political analysts note that his public visibility enabled him to transform his urban popularity into a more extensive political movement. What role did the Nepal Gen Z protests play in his rise? But the most prominent thrust to his national profile came after Nepal witnessed large youth-led protests in the second half of 2025.

The demonstrations were driven by the Nepali population’s anger over corruption and political stagnation, and the unrest eventually forced the resignation of the government, but only after dozens of people were killed during the protests. The political upheaval opened space for new actors and Shah emerged as one of the most recognisable leaders associated with the broader youth mobilisation that followed. What is Balen Shah’s connection with India? Shah shares an academic link with India. He studied MTech in structural engineering at the Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology in Bengaluru, which was then affiliated to the Visvesvaraya Technological University, between 2016 and 2018.