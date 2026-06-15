Bangladesh central bank dissolves Islami Bank board, takes direct control

By Arun Devnath

Bangladesh’s central bank said it dissolved the board of directors of Islami Bank, invoking emergency regulatory powers to take direct control of the nation’s largest Islamic lender by assets.

The action was taken in “the interest of the bank, depositors, and the general public” under the Bank Company Act 1991, the central bank said in a statement Sunday, without providing specific reasons for the board’s removal.

Mohammad Zahir Hossain, an executive director at Bangladesh Bank, was appointed to exercise all board powers.

The lender posted a consolidated net loss of 2.88 billion taka ($23.5 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with a consolidated net profit of 297.71 million taka a year earlier.