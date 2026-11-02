Bangladesh garment unrest shuts 529 factories, puts export orders at risk

Bangladesh's garment industry is facing widespread disruption after protests demanding higher wages turned violent, forcing 529 factories to suspend operations and affecting nearly 987,200 workers, reported The Daily Star. Despite the government's decision to set up a wage board to review salaries, demonstrations continued across Dhaka, Gazipur and other industrial hubs on Sunday, with protesters setting fire to police vehicles and factory facilities and clashing with security forces.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman called an emergency meeting with senior ministers and advisers, directing the authorities to ensure workers’ safety and keep factories running. The government also deployed paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh personnel in the affected areas, according to The Daily Star report.

According to local media reports, the disruption comes during a critical period for the industry as November to February is a peak order-placement season, when Bangladesh's garment manufacturers typically secure around 40 per cent of their annual export orders. Industry representatives have warned that prolonged factory closures could prompt international buyers to shift orders elsewhere and delay shipments. Factories shut, production disrupted According to reports, Gazipur and Mymensingh accounted for the largest disruption, with 276 factories and 645,360 workers affected. In Savar, Ashulia and Jirani, 185 factories were affected, involving 290,205 workers. Another 68 factories in Dhaka's Mirpur area reported disruption, affecting 51,625 workers.

Protests spread across Mirpur, Savar, Ashulia and Gazipur, with workers blocking roads and highways and disrupting traffic. A police vehicle was set on fire in Mirpur-11, while fires were reported at several locations in Gazipur, including a garment factory warehouse. Protesters also torched a factory security booth in Savar. Police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse demonstrators after some protesters threw bricks at security personnel. At least 30 people were detained, The Daily Star reported. Garment manufacturers, at a meeting convened by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), discussed invoking Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, which allows temporary closure of an establishment in certain circumstances and provides for no work, no pay. BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu said manufacturers were finding it difficult to keep factories operating amid repeated disruptions, The Daily Star reported.

Workers demand Tk 30,000 minimum wage The workers are demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000 ($245), more than double the existing minimum of Tk 12,500 to meet the rising expenses on food, housing, transport and healthcare, The Daily Star report said. In India, minimum wages in major garment-producing states are generally higher. In Karnataka, an unskilled garment worker is entitled to a monthly minimum wage of around ₹13,254 (Tk 18,100). The corresponding unskilled-worker rates are ₹14,044 (Tk 19,200) in Tamil Nadu and ₹13,486 (Tk 18,400) in Punjab. The difference gives Bangladeshi garment manufacturers a labour-cost advantage over competitors in Indian hubs.

The protests have also brought other workplace grievances to the fore, including demands for payment of outstanding dues, reinstatement of dismissed workers and an end to the blacklisting of employees who participate in labour movements. Workers have also complained about the gap between the statutory minimum wage and actual take-home pay in some factories. The current minimum wage of Tk 12,500 was introduced in December 2023. Under amendments to the Bangladesh Labour Act, wages across sectors are to be reviewed every three years to account for inflation. The garment sector's wage structure is due for review in December 2026. Government sets up six-member wage board

The government announced the formation of a six-member minimum wage board on November 1. The board is headed by Senior District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman. Its members include representatives of employers and workers, along with an independent member from Dhaka University. Labour and Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury urged workers to return to factories, saying their demand for a wage board had been accepted. The board will review wages and recommend a revised minimum pay structure for garment workers. The government has not announced a deadline for its recommendations. PM Rahman also convened an emergency meeting with ministers and advisers on Sunday to review the unrest. He directed law enforcement agencies to protect workers, factories and public property and ensure that production continued.

The government has urged factory owners to keep units open and resolve differences with workers through discussions. Exporters fear order losses The disruption has raised concerns for an industry that employs around four million people, accounts for more than 80 per cent of Bangladesh's export earnings and contributes about 10 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP). The country is the world's second-largest garment exporter after China and supplies clothing to several leading international fashion brands. According to media reports, BGMEA and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have warned that continued unrest could force factories to suspend operations for longer.