Why Bangladesh PM Rahman's post on 1971 genocide puts revisionism to rest

On Wednesday, March 25, Bangladesh Prime Minister made a 1971 Genocide Day remembrance post on his social media handles. The post stood out for its explicit reference to “Pakistani occupation forces” for carrying out “one of the most heinous genocides in history”.

That mention holds significance as bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan had been on an upward trajectory under the interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government. The Yunus era also saw a revisionist trend that sought to dilute the legacy of the Sheikh family.

Let us revisit the history of March 25, 1971, why it matters in Bangladesh’s independence struggle, and how Tarique Rahman’s post puts the revisionism to rest.

What did Tarique Rahman say about the 1971 genocide? In a post on X, Rahman called March 25, 1971, one of the “most disgraceful and brutal days” in Bangladesh’s history. “In the history of freedom-loving Bangladesh, 25 March 1971 remains one of the most disgraceful and brutal days. On that dark night, the Pakistani occupation forces carried out one of the most heinous genocides in history against the unarmed people of Bangladesh in the name of ‘Operation Searchlight’,” his post read. Rahman said it was a “pre-planned massacre” in which the Pakistani forces “indiscriminately opened fire on teachers, intellectuals and innocent civilians at various places”.

He highlighted the armed resistance launched by the 8th East Bengal Regiment, whose second-in-command was his father, Ziaur Rahman, who later went on to become the sixth president of Bangladesh. What happened on March 25, 1971 during Operation Searchlight? On the night of March 25, 1971, the Pakistan Army launched Operation Searchlight, a planned military crackdown in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) to suppress the Bengali nationalist movement. The operation followed weeks of political deadlock after the Awami League, led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won a clear majority in the December 1970 elections but was denied power by the West Pakistani leadership.

Troops moved into Dhaka late at night, cutting off communications and surrounding key areas. The assault began with heavy artillery and machine-gun fire across the city. Dhaka University was one of the major targets; students, professors, and staff were killed in halls and residential quarters. Rajarbagh Police Lines and the East Pakistan Rifles headquarters were also attacked to neutralise any organised resistance. The military specifically targeted students, intellectuals, political activists, police personnel, and Hindu civilians, reflecting an intent to dismantle both the leadership and social base of Bengali nationalism. Reports note that Hindu neighbourhoods in Old Dhaka were singled out, while Awami League supporters were hunted.

In his book ‘Death by Government’, RJ Rummel mentioned how West Pakistani General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi compared Bengalis with “monkeys and chickens” and East Pakistan as a “low lying land of low lying people”. The Hindus among the Bengalis, according to Niazi, were as “Jews to the Nazis: scum and vermin that best be exterminated”. The Bangladesh Genocide Archive pegs the number of killings at 3 million — not as an absolute but an arbitrary number. How Yunus-era revisionism reshaped Bangladesh’s 1971 narrative Before examining why the revisionism took place after the fall of the Hasina government, it is important to understand the underlying political sentiment in Bangladesh regarding the Liberation War.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the leader of the resistance and the country’s founding father. However, upon assuming power, his policies faced criticism from Islamist sections opposed to his secular leanings and pro-India approach. Sheikh Hasina followed her father’s path by upholding secular values and deepening ties with India. However, growing resentment against her rule due to years of crackdown on dissenters and political opponents made Liberation War landmarks a target of protesters. The student uprising, which began in July 2024 and led to the fall of Hasina’s government on August 5, forced her to flee to India. The following days saw attacks on Liberation War museums, including vandalism of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence and statues. Multiple reports showed increased attacks on minorities, including Hindus.

Notably, Mujib had banned Jamaat-e-Islami for colluding with the Pakistan Army during the war. The group revived politically after the Hasina government was overthrown and even contested recent national elections in Bangladesh. The country also saw major institutional changes after August 2024. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus moved to remove Mujib’s portrait from banknotes. Bangladesh’s finance ministry instructed Bangladesh Bank in September 2024 to develop new designs without Mujib, culminating in the June 2025 release of new notes without any human portrait. The interim government also pursued ordinance-based renaming of institutions carrying Sheikh-family names, including major public universities. A Dhaka Tribune report documented controversies over renaming halls and buildings, including a case where a Bangabandhu-named hall was renamed after Shah Azizur Rahman, described as a 1971 collaborator who denied genocide at the UN, prompting nationwide backlash.

In February 2025, French news agency AFP reported that Mujib’s literature was removed from textbooks and images of Hasina were taken out. The curriculum reportedly restored Ziaur Rahman’s prominence and omitted Jamaat’s role in the 1971 killings of intellectuals. How Bangladesh-Pakistan ties shifted after Yunus took charge The Hasina era had kept Dhaka and Islamabad at arm’s length, with 1971 war memory and war-crimes politics acting as a constant brake. However, the Yunus administration took steps to renew engagement with Pakistan, including increased diplomatic exchanges, a direct flight after 14 years, and the resumption of Foreign Office Consultations after 15 years, among others.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Yunus on the sidelines of the UNGA in September 2024 and agreed to promote cooperation across various fields. The two leaders met again in December and agreed to improve relations, including sea links, easing restrictions on Pakistani imports, and enhancing military cooperation. However, the 1971 issue did not disappear. In April 2025, Bangladesh publicly raised “historically unresolved issues”, including demands for a formal apology for the 1971 atrocities. Pakistan has yet to apologise for the role of its army in the genocide. Why India-Bangladesh ties came under strain India’s relations with Bangladesh also soured after the fall of the Hasina government. The Awami League’s favourable ties with New Delhi created anti-India sentiment on the streets. The Yunus administration accused New Delhi of backing Hasina and demanded her extradition after she was sentenced to death by a court in Dhaka. Tensions escalated over anti-Hindu violence, border incidents, and protests targeting diplomatic missions.

Notably, there were signs of a thaw in relations between New Delhi and Dhaka following Tarique Rahman’s poll victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first world leaders to congratulate him and invited him to visit India with his family. Why Tarique Rahman’s 1971 genocide post matters Rahman’s post matters because it signals a recalibration of Bangladesh’s political narrative at a time when the legacy of 1971 has become contested terrain. By explicitly calling the events a “genocide” and naming “Pakistani occupation forces”, he reasserts a historical position that recent revisionist trends had sought to dilute.