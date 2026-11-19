Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday sought unity among "democratic forces" to prevent the "resurgence" of deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's currently banned Awami League as political violence gripped the country over her stated plan to return home in December despite a pending death sentence.

"These terrorists (Awami League activists) have once again engaged in acts of terror against the country and its people," Rahman told parliament as political violence erupted in different parts of Bangladesh, killing at least four people in the past two days.

The prime minister asked all democratic political parties to unite on a single platform, as they did during the violent student-led street protest dubbed the July Uprising that toppled the Awami League government, to counter the "fallen, defeated, and ousted fascist forces" and foil their conspiracies.

"Let us once again unite in the spirit of 2024, when we drove the autocratic forces out of this country, and ensure that those forces are decisively defeated," Rahman said. Ahead of his valedictory speech at the current parliamentary session's closing sitting, he asked his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmakers to immediately return to their constituencies and maintain a visible presence on the streets as political violence erupted in different parts of the country. The Daily Star and other newspapers reported that Rahman asked BNP lawmakers not to rely solely on government machinery or administration to counter Awami League activists, but rather to work closely with the party's grassroots leaders and activists.

The currently disbanded Awami League called a nationwide "lockdown" on Thursday, coinciding with the anniversary of a special tribunal verdict that sentenced Hasina to death last year after trying her in absentia on charges of committing crimes against humanity. The lockdown announcement prompted authorities to step up security, deploying hundreds of paramilitary troops nationwide on Wednesday. But fresh violence erupted in parts of Bangladesh on Wednesday evening when Hasina's supporters clashed with BNP activists and law enforcement personnel. At the same time, police said two local ruling party leaders were killed in western Narail district when Awami League activists attacked a BNP street march.

District police chief Al Mamun Sikder said BNP's cultural wing leader Sohel Molla and farmers front leader Mohammad Shahin succumbed to their injuries while being rushed to a hospital. A transport worker was burned to death while sleeping inside a parked bus after unidentified attackers set fire to two vehicles in southwestern Pirozpur in predawn hours of Wednesday, a day after a local BNP leader, Raju Mollah, was killed during a clash between Awami League workers and police in Faridpur late Tuesday. According to media reports, at least two BNP offices and one BNP leader's house were set on fire. Additionally, at least two Awami League party offices and five properties belonging to the banned party leaders were set ablaze in different parts of Bangladesh over the past 24 hours.

During the period, dozens of crude bombs were exploded, and vehicles were torched in 28 out of 64 administrative districts in the country. But attacks on former interim government chief Muhammad Yunus' Grammeen Bank branches appeared as new developments in different parts of the country, including northeastern Sylhet, northwestern Rajshahi and southwestern Barishal and Faridpur, in predawn hours or at midnight over the past two days. Yunus assumed power following the August 5, 2024, ouster of Hasina's Awami League government during a violent, student-led street protest, after his protracted dispute with the previous regime on several legal grounds. His interim government disbanded her party and sent several thousand of its leaders and activists to jail, mostly on obscure or difficult-to-prove charges like mass murder. Several others were lynched by the mob when his government visibly preferred to remain silent.

During his rule, Hasina's father and Bangladesh's founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's, Dhanmondi residence was set on fire and levelled in several phases by his presumed supporters, who also demolished landmark installations of the 1971 Liberation War fought under Awami League leadership. At that time, a key spokesperson for his regime, Shafiqul Alam, dubbed the mob a "pressure group". The interim regime also had Hasina tried in absentia in a special tribunal, which sentenced her to death on charges of crimes against humanity for brutal actions taken to quell the uprising. But political tensions, however, continued to rise since July this year, when Hasina first announced her plan to return home voluntarily from India in December to face legal proceedings, despite the death sentence. The government insisted on her extradition under a bilateral treaty with New Delhi.

Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2004, aboard an Air Force plane as protesters marched towards her official residence, which they also levelled that day. But the latest incidents of violence erupted afresh amid her renewed announcement to return home. Witnesses said the violence initially broke out in the Tungipara sub-district of Gopalganj following the arrest of several suspected Awami League supporters on Tuesday. A local journalist in Tungipara reported that police had vacated the station as hundreds of people besieged it, where nearly 30 suspected activists had earlier been detained. He said authorities had previously deployed platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), led by army officers, but they chose to remain silent as the violence persisted for hours.