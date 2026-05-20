Barclays to name Nikhil Jha India diaspora banking head in Singapore

Barclays Plc private bank will appoint Nikhil Jha as head of the Singapore-based operation focused on the Indian diaspora, according to people familiar with the matter.

Jha, serving gardening leave at Bank of Singapore Ltd., will start at the British bank in July in the city-state, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information is private.

Barclays’s Asia private bank business has seen a roster of management changes since the departure of its regional head Nitin Singh last year. Following that, its Singapore chief Evonne Tan also left, while Alexander Harrison took over her position on an interim basis.

Barclays and Jha declined to comment. The senior banker has been a managing director and team head for Global South India at Bank of Singapore since December 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile. It will be a home-coming for Jha, who was with Barclays in Singapore for more than two years until November 2016. That year Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. bought Barclays’s private bank assets in Singapore and Hong Kong, folding the operations and staff into its private bank - Bank of Singapore. Barclays has since returned to private banking in Singapore in 2021, and this year will start a new booking center, the bank has said.