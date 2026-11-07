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Beijing opposes US sanctions on two Chinese firms, vows to hit back

Beijing accused Washington of imposing discriminatory restrictions on Chinese firms and urged it to reverse the measures, after the US expanded sanctions targeting foreign businesses linked to Cuba

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Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2026 | 11:07 AM IST
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China strongly opposes US sanctions on two Chinese companies over their dealings with a third party and reserves the right to take “necessary measures” to protect its interests, China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday. 
Beijing said the US recently stepped up sanctions and imposed multiple “discriminatory” restrictions on China, damaging the rights of local companies and undermining stability in economic and trade relations. It urged Washington to “correct its wrong practices” as soon as possible.
 
The Trump administration on Thursday expanded sanctions to cover foreign companies doing business in Cuba, with new measures allowing Washington to target companies involved in the island’s electronics, manufacturing, marine and technology sectors.
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Topics :US ChinaChina US tradeUS sanctions

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First Published: Nov 07 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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