'We will continue to win': Netanyahu defends Israel's Gaza war at UNGA

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday rejected allegations that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, calling them “the biggest lie of the century”, as he defended Israel’s military actions against Iran and Gaza in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

Netanyahu’s address at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York was marked by a mass walkout. Scores of delegates left the hall as he approached the rostrum, following a call by the Palestinian Mission to the UN for countries to stage a collective walkout.

Those who remained heard Netanyahu accuse the departing delegates of hypocrisy and “moral cowardice”. “If there are any other moral cowards who have not yet left the hall, please do so now,” he said.

The speech came after several world leaders had criticised Israel’s military campaign in Gaza during the week-long General Assembly session. Netanyahu defends Israel's actions against Iran A major part of Netanyahu’s address focused on Israel’s military action against Iran and its nuclear facilities. He described the decision to attack Iranian nuclear facilities as necessary for Israel’s security. “Devastating Iran's nuclear facilities was hard. It was very hard to do. But for me, it was one of the easiest decisions I've ever had to make as prime minister. Because if we hadn't done it, we'd all be dead,” he said. He also predicted that Iran’s government would eventually collapse because of what he described as its “lies”, “corruption” and “cruelty”.

“It’s only a matter of time that in Iran, something incredible will happen... The power of the people will overcome the people in power,” he said. He further thanked US President Donald Trump for his support and described him as Israel’s strongest partner in confronting what he called threats to both countries. “In this battle against the barbarians, we've had no greater partner than President Trump. I thank him for his bold leadership,” Netanyahu said. He added that Israel and the US had acted together “not only to protect ourselves, but to save civilisation”. He also claimed that leaders of countries whose delegates had walked out had privately thanked Israel for the action. “In defending itself, Israel is also defending many of the countries whose delegates just left this hall. Many of their leaders even thank us privately for taking out Iran's nukes,” Netanyahu said.

He also claimed that Israel had faced threats from several fronts over the past three years, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iran and Iran-backed militias. “For the past three years, our heroic soldiers have fought day in and day out in a seven-front war,” he said, listing the groups and forces Israel has confronted. Netanyahu said Israel had delivered major blows to its opponents and argued that the country had acted to protect itself. Gaza genocide allegations rejected Netanyahu strongly rejected accusations that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza . He said Israel’s military campaign was a response to the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas-led militants, in which around 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage.

At least 73,922 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s subsequent offensive, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government. Israel rejected allegations of genocide and war crimes. Netanyahu has also opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state while he remains Israel’s prime minister. During his speech, he accused foreign countries and critics of spreading what he called false allegations against Israel. “Israel didn't commit genocide; Israel prevented genocide,” he said. Netanyahu also addressed criticism of Israel’s actions in the West Bank. He described incidents of settler violence against Palestinians as involving a small number of young people, while saying he opposed such attacks.

“I can't stand that. I won't stand for vigilantism,” he said. Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 war. Palestinians claim both territories as part of a future state. Palestinians and much of the international community consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal and an obstacle to establishing a viable Palestinian state. Israel maintains that its settlements are legal. Palestinians had urged delegates to leave The mass walkout followed an appeal from the Palestinian Mission to the UN. In a message to UN member states, the mission urged countries to bring as many staff members as possible into the General Assembly hall and collectively leave when Netanyahu was announced.

The mission said the move would send a message that countries would not “aid, abet, or be complicit” in what it described as genocide, war crimes and illegal occupation. As Netanyahu began speaking, delegates from several countries left the hall. Netanyahu uses visual references to attacks Netanyahu again used visual material during his speech, including a pager while referring to Israel’s 2024 attack on Hezbollah. On September 17, 2024, thousands of pagers used by members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon were remotely detonated. The attack wounded more than 3,000 people and killed 12, including two children. Netanyahu also referred to the scale of the October 7 Hamas attack. He compared the roughly 1,200 Israeli deaths to the number of people who would have to be killed in a US attack to match the scale relative to population.

“This is equal to 40,000 innocent Americans slaughtered in less than 24 hours,” he said. He said Israel would continue fighting because it had no alternative. “We will continue to win because we have no other choice,” Netanyahu said. Abbas calls for action on Palestinians Netanyahu’s address came shortly after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas delivered a prerecorded speech to the General Assembly. Abbas spoke remotely from Ramallah after the United States denied visas to him and other senior Palestinian officials for the second consecutive year. He rejected the possibility of Palestinians being displaced from their homeland. “We will not leave our homeland. We will not accept displacement. And we will not allow anyone to decide our future on our behalf,” Abbas said.

He also called on the international community to take stronger action against Israel, questioning why some countries continued to supply Israel with weapons. “How long will some countries continue to remain silent about Israel, or continue supplying it with weapons that it uses against our people?” Abbas said. He referred to the consequences of the conflict in Gaza and the West Bank and asked what the international community was waiting for before acting to protect Palestinians. Netanyahu attacks Qatar, Turkey Netanyahu also accused foreign governments of spreading what he described as false information about Israel. He said that Qatar had spent billions of dollars to influence public opinion against Israel and criticised the country for hosting Hamas leaders. “Several foreign countries have spent untold billions to spread lies about my country,” Netanyahu said.

He also criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accusing him of supporting Hamas and suppressing journalists and political opponents. Clash with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Netanyahu also directly addressed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has criticised Israel’s military actions in Gaza and previously called Netanyahu a “war criminal”. Netanyahu accused Mamdani of making Jewish New Yorkers feel unsafe and criticised his associations with people whom Netanyahu said had expressed support for Hamas. “Mr Mamdani, since you were elected mayor of this city, many Jews no longer feel safe in New York,” Netanyahu said. “Your wife liked a post praising the October 7 massacre. She liked another post saying Tel Aviv shouldn't exist,” Netanyahu added.

Mamdani has rejected accusations that his criticism of Israel amounts to antisemitism and has advocated for Palestinian rights. The dispute also involves the International Criminal Court. Mamdani had previously said he would support the execution of an ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu, although he later acknowledged that New York City does not have the authority to arrest him. He has urged the US federal government to act on the warrant. Mamdani responds to Netanyahu Mamdani responded to Netanyahu’s speech, accusing the Israeli prime minister of repeating what he called false claims about Israel’s conduct in Gaza. “As he has done time and again, Prime Minister Netanyahu used his speech to repeat baseless lies meant to sanitise his genocide of Palestinians,” Mamdani said in a statement.