Home / World News / Berkshire cash pile hits record $397 bn in Greg Abel's first quarter as CEO

Berkshire cash pile hits record $397 bn in Greg Abel's first quarter as CEO

After a slight decrease late last year, the firm's cash hoard jumped in the first quarter as it offloaded a net $8.1 billion of equity holdings in the period

Cutouts depicting Warren Buffet and Greg Abel during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska
Cutouts depicting Warren Buffet and Greg Abel during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photographer: Dan Brouillette/Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 6:34 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s cash pile jumped to its highest level ever, reaching $397 billion, in Greg Abel’s first quarter as chief executive officer. 
After a slight decrease late last year, the firm’s cash hoard jumped in the first quarter as it offloaded a net $8.1 billion of equity holdings in the period, the conglomerate said in a regulatory filing disclosing first-quarter results.  
 
Operating earnings totaled $11.35 billion, up nearly 18% from a year earlier, in the three months through March, the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate said in a statement Saturday.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany in 6-12 months amid Nato feud

Trump prefers not to strike Iran even as frustration over talks mounts

US troop cut underlines European defence responsibility: German minister

US warns shipping firms of sanctions over paying Iranian tolls in Hormuz

Spirit Airlines shuts down ops due to Iran war-driven fuel crisis

Topics :Berkshire Hathwaygreg abelBerkshire

First Published: May 02 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story