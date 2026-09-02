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Home / World News / Berkshire CEO Greg Abel sees opportunity for energy business from AI

Berkshire CEO Greg Abel sees opportunity for energy business from AI

Abel said ​Berkshire's energy business could ‌also benefit from AI growth, given the ‌amount of electricity needed to run data centers.

Berkshire Hathaway
Berkshire Hathaway logo | Photo: Reuters
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 6:32 PM IST
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Berkshire Hathaway Chief Executive Greg Abel ​said on Wednesday he sees significant opportunities for the conglomerate's energy business from the buildout of AI data centers, after Berkshire made Google parent Alphabet its third-largest ‌common stock holding. 
Speaking on CNBC, ​Abel said ​he viewed Google as a "significant player" in ​AI, a factor that prompted him and Berkshire Chairman Warren Buffett to authorize an additional $10 billion investment three months ago.
 "We are all ​seeing and feeling the impact" of AI, ‌Abel said.
 Buffett initiated Berkshire's investment in Alphabet ​last year, though Abel took credit for making the new investment at a 6.5% discount to Alphabet's stock ‌price.
 Abel said ​Berkshire's energy business could ‌also benefit from AI growth, given the ‌amount of electricity needed to run data centers. ​He estimated that in Iowa, where Berkshire Hathaway Energy is based, about 8% ​of its load came from data centers last year.
 "I've sort of always ‌had the strong view that energy would be the ‌constraint," Abel said. "We do still see it as a significant opportunity for Berkshire and Berkshire Hathaway Energy."
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Topics :Berkshire HathawayCompany News

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

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