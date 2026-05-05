Home / World News / Berkshire picks Charlie Shamieh to succeed Ajit Jain as insurance chief

Berkshire picks Charlie Shamieh to succeed Ajit Jain as insurance chief

Berkshire owns Gen Re, where Shamieh has served as chairman since 2018

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Jain has led the division for decades and is widely credited with shaping its global reinsurance strategy | Image: Reuters
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
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Berkshire Hathaway has selected Charlie Shamieh as the successor to longtime insurance leader Ajit Jain, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
Shamieh, currently chairman of Gen Re, is expected to take over Berkshire’s vast insurance operations once the 74-year-old Jain retires, the report said.
 
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Berkshire Hathaway did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.
 
Jain has led the division for decades and is widely credited with shaping its global reinsurance strategy.
 
Berkshire owns Gen Re, where Shamieh has served as chairman since 2018. Before that, he held leadership roles at AIG.
 
The report comes months after billionaire Warren Buffett, 95, stepped down as chief executive of the conglomerate, which spans insurance, railroads, energy, industrial and retail businesses.
 
Jain’s eventual retirement has been closely watched, particularly following Buffett’s departure. Buffett has previously described Jain as a “unique” talent and credited him with generating tens of billions of dollars in shareholder value since joining the Omaha-based company in 1986.
 
Born in India, Jain played a key role in expanding Berkshire’s reinsurance business, with expertise in pricing high-risk policies such as those covering natural catastrophes.
 
While Berkshire recently reported improved first-quarter performance in its insurance businesses, new chief executive Greg Abel cautioned investors about competitive headwinds in the sector.
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Topics :Berkshire HathawayWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathawaysenior-level executives

First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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