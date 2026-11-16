Home / World News / Bessent says Nvidia must 'go outside the company' to find new CEO

Bessent says Nvidia must 'go outside the company' to find new CEO

Huang stepped down on Thursday after ​revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, plunging the chipmaker into crisis

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
Bessent also said Nvidia's ‌board and outside counsel needed to answer, ​within the next 10 days, questions about the company's culture of compliance ​with export restrictions | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters WASHINGTON
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 8:44 AM IST
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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday said Nvidia needs to "go outside the company" as it seeks a new chief executive ‌after Jensen Huang abruptly ​stepped down last ​week.
 
Huang stepped down on Thursday after ​revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, plunging the chipmaker into crisis.
 
"This makes me think that ​as the board conducts a search ‌for a new leader that they need to ​go outside the company, that just (with) what was going on inside the company, they ‌need a dramatic shakeup," ​Bessent told Fox ‌News' "Sunday Morning Futures" show.
 
Bessent also said Nvidia's ‌board and outside counsel needed to answer, ​within the next 10 days, questions about the company's culture of compliance ​with export restrictions.
 
Nvidia's board has approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO ‌Rene Haas in its search for a ‌potential replacement for Huang, the Financial Times said on Friday. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 8:44 AM IST

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