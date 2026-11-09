Biden limits his memoir promotion as he continues prostate cancer treatment

By Se Young Lee

Former President Joe Biden signaled that he will limit public appearances to promote his memoir coming out this month, citing health issues as he continues treatment for prostate cancer.

“Some days are better than others. It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down,” the 83-year-old Democrat said in a social media post about the book, titled Promise Me, America, that will cover the years of his presidency. “What that means is, unfortunately, I won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped.”

Biden’s office, in May 2025, disclosed the diagnosis of an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. He has gone through radiation treatments since then. Biden said on Sunday that doctors “continue to be encouraged” by how he has been responding to treatment.