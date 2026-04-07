'Blessing of martyrdom': Mojtaba Khamenei hails slain intel chief Khademi

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Tuesday paid tribute to slain senior Iranian commander Sayyid Majid Khademi, hailing his decades-long contribution to the country's security and intelligence framework, and describing his death as an act of martyrdom.

In a series of statements posted on social media platform X, Khamenei said, "Martyr Major General Sayyid Majid Khademi, who had been self-effacingly struggling on the path of God for decades in the fields of the nation's security, intelligence, and defence, has attained the blessing of martyrdom."

Khademi, who was associated with the intelligence wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was regarded as a key figure within Iran's internal security establishment. While specific details surrounding the circumstances of his death have not been officially disclosed, his passing has drawn strong reactions from Iranian leadership, underlining his role in safeguarding national interests.

Emphasising the ideological commitment of Iran's armed forces, Khamenei stated, "The unbroken ranks of the combatants and fighters on the path of truth in Islamic Iran, along with the self-sacrificing Armed Forces, form such a towering, deeply rooted front that terrorism and crime cannot even crack their resolve for jihadi ideals." The remarks come at a time when Iran continues to project its security apparatus as resilient in the face of regional and internal threats. The IRGC, particularly its intelligence arm, plays a critical role in counter-intelligence operations and maintaining internal stability, often operating parallel to other state security agencies.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family and colleagues of the deceased commander, Khamenei added, "I offer my congratulations and condolences on the martyrdom of this anonymous commander to his respected family and his comrades in the IRGC Intelligence Organisation, and I pray to Almighty God for his elevated rank [in the Hereafter]." The Israeli Air Force (IAF) said that it eliminated the IRGC's intelligence head in overnight strikes in Iran. Sharing the details in a post on X, it said, "Guided by precise intelligence from Military Intelligence, the Air Force struck overnight in Tehran and eliminated Majid Khotam-Khasini Khademi - Head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Revolutionary Guards."