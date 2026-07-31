US President Donald ​Trump said on Thursday his so-called "Board of Peace" reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Palestinian Hamas militants and other armed groups in Gaza.

In a post on Truth ‌Social, Trump cast it ​as a "major milestone in the ​implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan" to end ​Israel's war in Gaza.

Trump said the deal would be carried out in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament proceeds and an International Stabilization ​Force working with a new Palestinian police force to ‌secure the enclave.

He thanked mediators Egypt, Qatar ​and Turkey.

"This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will ‌work closely with the ​Board of Peace ‌to help the Palestinian people," Trump said.