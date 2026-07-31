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Home / World News / Board of Peace reached deal with Hamas for Gaza disarmament: Trump

Board of Peace reached deal with Hamas for Gaza disarmament: Trump

In a post on Truth ‌Social, Trump cast it ​as a 'major milestone in the ​implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan' to end ​Israel's war in Gaza

Gaza, Gaza strike
Trump said the deal would be carried out in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament proceeds and an International Stabilization ​Force working with a new Palestinian police force to ‌secure the enclave | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 8:56 AM IST
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US President Donald ​Trump said on Thursday his so-called "Board of Peace" reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Palestinian Hamas militants and other armed groups in Gaza.
 
In a post on Truth ‌Social, Trump cast it ​as a "major milestone in the ​implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan" to end ​Israel's war in Gaza.
 
Trump said the deal would be carried out in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament proceeds and an International Stabilization ​Force working with a new Palestinian police force to ‌secure the enclave.
 
He thanked mediators Egypt, Qatar ​and Turkey.
 
"This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will ‌work closely with the ​Board of Peace ‌to help the Palestinian people," Trump said.
 
"At the same ‌time, Israel will have the security it deserves," Trump ​added.
 
Earlier in the day, sources said that talks between mediators and Hamas leaders in ​Cairo on implementing a US-brokered Gaza peace plan made rare progress although an Israeli ‌official said proposed terms were not satisfactory.
 
Israeli strikes ‌killed at least six Palestinians in Gaza on Thursday, including two children, medics said.
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Topics :Donald TrumpGazaGaza conflictHamasIsrael-Palestineisrael

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 8:56 AM IST

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