Bolivia president declares emergency as protests, blockades deepen crisis

Bolivia's crisis intensified on Saturday as President Rodrigo Paz declared a state of emergency, enabling wider military deployment to clear blockades and restore order after protests brought the economy to a halt over the past 50 days.

The move came in a live message to the nation just hours after Paz unveiled a deal struck on Friday with the main union, the Bolivian Workers' Confederation (COB), that aimed to ease tension.

The conflict initially erupted after Paz abruptly cut long-standing fuel subsidies to shrink the deficit, amid a worsening dollar crunch and talks with the International Monetary Fund.