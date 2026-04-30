Brazil's Senate blocks Prez Lula's SC nominee, first rejection in 132 years

Brazil's Senate dealt a political blow to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday by rejecting his nomination to the Supreme Court, the first in more than 130 years.

Only 34 senators voted in favour of Jorge Messias, who has been Brazil's solicitor-general since 2023 and a close legal advisor to Lula, while another 42 rejected his appointment. Messias needed 41 votes to be approved.

Lula, who is seeking reelection in October for his fourth inconsecutive term, picked Messias to replace Luis Roberto Barroso, who resigned in November. Since then, Brazil's top court has operated with 10 members.

Earlier, 46-year-old Messias was approved by a Senate commission, but the full house disagreed in a secret vote.