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Brazilians head to polls in high-stakes, polarized presidential election

Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro lead a crowded field as economic worries, corruption and crime dominate the campaign

Lula da Silva
Brazilian President party candidate, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva casts his ballot in Sao Bernardo do Campo.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2026 | 11:25 PM IST
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Brazilians head to the polls on Sunday in the first round of a narrowly split election after a campaign dominated by corruption scandals, economic anxiety and accusations of United States (US) meddling. Incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 80, is seeking a fourth term, while Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the 45-year-old son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, hopes to return his father’s right-wing movement to power. A victory for the senator would extend a wave of wins across Latin America by rightwing candidates aligned with US President Donald Trump, while Lula’s reelection could create a headache forWashington, which has clashed with his government over trade and security. If no candidate wins more than 50 per cent of votes, the top two will face off on October 25. 
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                                                Liberal Party candidate Flavio Bolsonaro votes in Rio de Janeiro
 
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Topics :BrazilElectionPresidential electionLula Silva

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First Published: Oct 04 2026 | 11:24 PM IST

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