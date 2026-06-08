Brics driving global growth, intra-bloc trade tops $1 trillion: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Brics nations are becoming a major force in the global economy, accounting for nearly half of annual global GDP growth over the past five years and significantly expanding their share of high-tech exports.

Addressing the plenary session of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Putin noted that Brics now contributes around 40 per cent of global GDP in purchasing power parity terms. "During the existence of Brics, its share of global merchandise trade has more than doubled, while intra-Brics trade has already exceeded $1 trillion," he said.

Highlighting the bloc's technological strength, Putin said Brics countries now account for more than one-third of global high-tech exports. He pointed to China's leadership in artificial intelligence patents, India's strong position in the global software industry, and Russia's advances in digital platforms, financial technologies, and nuclear energy, as reported by TV Brics.

"The world becomes fairer when economic growth embraces billions of people who were previously on the periphery of the global economy," Putin said, adding that 49 per cent of global GDP growth in recent years has come from Brics countries. Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who also addressed the session, said cooperation with Russia has evolved beyond trade into "technological alliances, industrial chains and joint production projects." He noted that the portfolio of joint Russia-Uzbekistan projects now exceeds $50 billion. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan highlighted Africa's growing economic importance, stating that by 2050, one in four people globally will be African and the continent will host nine of the world's 20 fastest-growing economies.