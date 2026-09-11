Brics 2026: West Asia tensions, energy supplies may top summit agenda

Given that several Brics members are directly or indirectly affected by the conflict in West Asia and its repercussions on regional security and energy supplies, the summit is expected to call for an end to hostilities, according to experts.

The summit could also see discussion on long-term energy-supply agreements among major producers and importing countries, as well as measures to ensure the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy trade, experts said.

India and China, the world’s two largest oil-importing countries, are particularly vulnerable to disruption in traffic through the waterway.

“It is probable that long-term energy supplies and pricing will be discussed,” said Manas Majumdar, partner and leader at PwC India.

Amit Bhargava, national leader (metals and mining), KPMG in India, said the event could provide India four key opportunities in critical minerals. These include securing supplies of minerals such as lithium, rare earths and nickel; accessing technologies for mining, refining, processing and recycling; facilitating India-focused joint ventures and investment; and developing integrated supply chains.

The summit is expected to discuss measures to strengthen resilient critical-mineral supply chains, expand battery storage deployment, and accelerate smart-grid digitisation, experts said.

The issue was also on the agenda at last year’s Rio summit, where leaders called for greater use of local currencies in trade and financial transactions and backed efforts to develop payment mechanisms that could facilitate such transactions.

Majumdar said the use of local currencies for cross-border payments among Brics members could be discussed.

According to Rajib Maitra, partner & sector leader, Deloitte South Asia, India and Brics nations can collaborate to address challenges on deep-seated mineral exploration, beneficiation, and processing ore along with downstream value addition, particularly related to technology licensing and transfer and research partnerships in critical minerals such as rare earths.

“Recycling ewaste and tailings can also be enhanced through these partnerships," he said.

Beyond securing resources and technologies, greater cooperation among Brics economies could also help accelerate the adoption of clean-energy solutions by enabling countries to share experiences and replicate successful models.