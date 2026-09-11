Brics 2026: West Asia tensions, energy supplies may top summit agenda

Brics countries collectively represent approximately 40 per cent of global gross domestic product and nearly 26 per cent of global trade in goods. With India focusing on improving its cities in a big way, the knowledge framework on transport decarbonisation, declared in July, is focused on the need to organise knowledge-exchange workshops covering electric mobility, low emission rail, multimodal freight systems, smart mobility solutions, sustainable shipping corridors, sustainable aviation, port and maritime infrastructure to support transport decarbonisation, energy transition, and integrated transport ecosystems.
- Experts said the summit could see discussions on:
1. Long-term energy supply agreements