UK condemns Iran's 'reckless attacks' on Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean

Britain has condemned "Iran's reckless attacks" after its military fired missiles at the UK-US air base on the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

UK officials have not given details of the attempted strike, which was unsuccessful. It's unclear how close the missiles came to the base, which is about 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometres) from Iran.

The Ministry of Defence said Saturday that Iran's "lashing out across the region and holding hostage the Strait of Hormuz, are a threat to British interests and British allies." Britain has not participated in US-Israeli attacks on Iran, but has allowed American bombers to use UK bases to attack Iran's missile sites.

On Friday, the British government said US bombers can also use UK bases, including Diego Garcia, in operations to prevent Iran attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran targeted the base before that UK statement. Attack on Diego Garcia raises questions about range of Iran's missiles Iran currently has a self-imposed limit on its ballistic missile program, limiting their range to 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles). That puts all of the Mideast and some of Eastern Europe in range, but Diego Garcia would be far beyond it. However, US officials long have alleged Iran's space program could allow it to build intercontinental ballistic missiles.