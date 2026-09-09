Britain turns up pressure on Israel with West Bank settlement trade ban

The UK has sharply toughened its position on Israel, announcing a ban on imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and a wider sanctions regime targeting companies and individuals involved in settlement expansion. The move goes beyond Britain's earlier condemnation of settlements. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Tuesday said the government now believes that “settler terrorists” are carrying out ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in parts of the West Bank, with the Israeli government either turning a blind eye or supporting some of the activity. Britain has also formally adopted the position that Israel's occupation of the West Bank is unlawful in its entirety, citing the 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.

Israel responded swiftly. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced the closure of Britain's consulate in East Jerusalem and further restrictions on British officials, turning the dispute over settlement policy into a wider diplomatic confrontation. From condemnation to economic action The UK will ban imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. It will also introduce a broader sanctions regime covering companies and individuals involved in construction, infrastructure, financing and real estate linked to settlements. Miliband said the wider regime is expected to take six to nine months to come into force, while sanctions against individuals accused of promoting extremist settler violence will be imposed immediately.

Britain is targeting economic activity connected to settlements in territory it regards as occupied and the settlements as illegal under international law. Miliband has stressed that the measures are aimed at settlements and their expansion, rather than Israel or Israelis as a whole. The government has also announced restrictions on arms licences and other exports that materially contribute to the occupation, as well as measures against companies providing services to settlements and advertising restrictions relating to them. Why Miliband used the term ‘ethnic cleansing’ Miliband said: “The British government agrees that there is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank, perpetrated by settler terrorists.”

The United Nations uses the term to describe policies or practices aimed at removing a civilian population from a particular geographical area through force or intimidation. It is not a separate crime under international law and does not itself amount to a judicial finding. In February, the UN Human Rights Office said intensified violence and forcible transfers in Gaza and the West Bank had raised concerns about ethnic cleansing. The wording matters because ‘ethnic cleansing’ is a much stronger accusation than Britain’s earlier language on settler violence. He argued that Britain could no longer respond with condemnation alone. He also sought to draw a clear distinction between criticising the Israeli government's conduct and opposing Israel itself. Speaking as a British Jew, Miliband said he was proud of his Jewish identity and remained unwavering in his support for Israel's existence. He argued that this was entirely compatible with supporting a Palestinian state and said Britain's dispute was with the conduct of the Israeli government, not the Israeli people.

Why the West Bank is at the centre of the dispute The West Bank is a landlocked territory between Israel and Jordan and forms the largest part of the territory envisaged for a future Palestinian state, alongside Gaza. It includes East Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as the capital of their future state. Israel captured the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, from Jordan in the 1967 war. Under the 1995 Oslo II agreement, the territory was divided into Areas A, B and C. Area C, which makes up roughly 60 per cent of the West Bank, remained under full Israeli control and contains virtually all Israeli settlements.

Israeli settlements are civilian communities established in territory captured by Israel in 1967. They range from large towns to smaller outposts. The international legal position is clear that the settlements are unlawful. The UN Security Council has said they have no legal validity, while the ICJ's 2024 advisory opinion said Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem were established and maintained in violation of international law. Israel rejects that position. The dispute is about more than the construction of individual homes. Settlement expansion and the infrastructure associated with it can fragment Palestinian territory and make it harder to establish a geographically connected Palestinian state.

The issue has also been accompanied by rising settler violence and Palestinian displacement. The UN says more than 6,200 Palestinians were displaced in the context of settler attacks and related access restrictions between January 2023 and July 2026, including more than 2,300 in 2026 alone. E1: the settlement project at the heart of the dispute E1 is an area of open land east of Jerusalem where Israel has long planned a major settlement development. The project involves building thousands of housing units and associated infrastructure to expand the Israeli settlement of Ma’ale Adumim and connect it more closely with Jerusalem. Its location makes E1 particularly contentious. Development there could create a continuous belt of Israeli settlement between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim, making movement between the northern and southern West Bank more difficult and further fragmenting territory that Palestinians seek for a future state.

The UK has repeatedly criticised plans to develop E1. In June, it also sanctioned individuals and organisations accused of financing or facilitating settler violence and warned British citizens and companies against economic or financial activity in illegal Israeli settlements. Britain is not acting alone Twelve countries, including Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK, have said they intend to introduce national restrictions on trade in goods from settlements, support European restrictions or are considering such measures. France and Canada, like Britain, have announced national action. The countries differ in the measures they are taking, but the common argument is that settlement expansion and settler violence are undermining the possibility of a two-state solution.

The economic impact is likely to be limited “The direct economic impact is likely to be limited. Settlement goods account for only a small share of Israel’s exports, and the measures do not amount to a ban on wider UK-Israel trade. Britain's overall economic relationship with Israel is considerably larger. UK government data show that British exports to Israel were worth £3.5 billion in the four quarters to the end of 2025, making Israel the UK's 40th-largest export market. The more significant economic effect could come from the broader sanctions regime. Companies involved in construction, infrastructure, finance and real estate linked to settlements could face additional compliance and reputational risks.

Israel turns a trade dispute into a diplomatic confrontation Saar announced that Israel would close Britain's consulate in East Jerusalem and take other measures against Britain. The UK will also no longer participate in a US-led coordination mission for Gaza, while British training of Palestinian Authority forces in the West Bank has been halted. Some British officials and other nationals have also been barred from entering Israel. Israel has rejected Britain's accusation of ethnic cleansing and condemned the British measures as interference in its affairs. The consulate issue is particularly significant. Britain has its embassy in Tel Aviv, not Jerusalem. The facility being closed is the British Consulate General in Jerusalem, which represents the UK in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza and handles political, commercial, security, economic and consular work relating to the Palestinians.