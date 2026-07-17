British military reports attack on tanker in Strait of Hormuz near Oman

A tanker came under attack travelling through the Strait of Hormuz taking the route closest to Oman, the British military said Friday.

The report from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre described the strike as happening early Friday and involving a projectile hitting the vessel.

The UKMTO said the ship sustained minor damage to its port side.

"All crew are safe and accounted for, no environmental impact has been reported and the vessel is continuing to its next port of call," the UKMTO said.

Iran has been attacking tankers travelling on the route near Oman but did not immediately acknowledge any attack.