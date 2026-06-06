Business pushback led to soft stance on US green card policy: Report

Strong lobbying by American business leaders with the US government over its new policy on green cards led to a softening of stance on the issue, with officials dealing with immigration assuring industry leaders that most work visas would remain unaffected, The Washington Post reported.

The pushback from the business leaders, including from technology and artificial intelligence sectors, soon after the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) rolled out a policy that required individuals working in the US to return to their home countries to make applications for permanent residency or green card.

In the ensuing days, multiple private discussions over the phone and email took place among prominent businesses, industry groups and CEOs with the White House and the departments of Homeland Security, Labour and State, The Washington Post reported quoting people familiar with the discussions.

The US Chamber of Commerce was among industry groups that pressed administration officials for further guidance and warned of the harms to their workforce last week, it said, adding that the tech industry also conveyed concerns to the White House. Then, late last week, the administration veered sharply in its messaging. USCIS officials privately reassured business leaders in a meeting that most work visas would not be impacted, The Post reported. The USCIS also clarified to reporters that most immigrants seeking permanent residency would not have to leave the country. A formal guidance on this issue is still awaited. "Business reached out in a straightforward way to the administration to share their concerns about the green card policy," said Jennie Murray, president of the National Immigration Forum, an advocacy group that represents Fortune 500 companies.