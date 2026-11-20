California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an investigative subpoena to Nvidia related to former CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

The California Department of Justice said on Thursday it is asking Nvidia whether its advanced chips or confidential information may have gone to China and whether Nvidia misled investors and the public.

"The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors. My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang's actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information -- and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of the law," Bonta said in a statement.