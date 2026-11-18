Fears of artificial intelligence inspired the Cambridge Dictionary to flip back to the 15th century for the word that best captures the 2026 cultural zeitgeist.

"Human," the dictionary's word of the year, is not just a throwback but also a backlash of sorts that reflects the debate over how AI has blurred the lines between machines and people.

"AI is changing how we talk about being human," said Colin McIntosh, the dictionary's lexicographer. "Fears about what humans may lose when we outsource our thinking have made us reconsider the extent to which we rely on AI: from top mathematicians to teachers of young children." The adjective derived from the Latin "humanus" and in use since the 1450s is defined by Cambridge as "having the qualities, faults and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals or machines." Dictionaries typically choose a novel word - sometimes slang that has crossed into the mainstream - or an existing word that has taken on a new meaning.