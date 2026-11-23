"Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract," Musk wrote in a post on X on November 14. He added that some critical agreements could be lost following Huang's departure.

According to The Wall Street Journal report, Huang had long regarded the absence of formal contracts with certain business partners as a reflection of the trust he had established across the supply chain.

One prominent example is Nvidia's relationship with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which manufactures the chips designed by Nvidia.

Huang had spoken publicly about doing business with TSMC for nearly three decades without formal contracts. In a podcast interview in March, he said the two companies had conducted business worth tens and possibly hundreds of billions of dollars without a contract.