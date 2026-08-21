Canadian provincial leader calls Trump a 'bad person' amid trade talks

The premier of a Canadian province launched a blistering attack on US President Donald Trump on Thursday, calling him a "bad person" and "not to be trusted" and urging Canada to keep fighting rather than rush to make concessions in trade talks with Washington.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Canada has leverage in the talks even as his province weighs restoring US alcohol sales at Prime Minister Mark Carney's urging to help secure a deal that would avert threatened 50 per cent US tariffs.

"Everybody knows the American president by now, he's erratic, he's irresponsible, and he's not to be trusted. And this is the person that we were supposed to make a deal with, and we're going to make additional concessions for it. That's why I say you can't make a good deal with a bad person, because who's to say it's not going to be undone?" Kinew said.

Dominic LeBlanc, the federal minister responsible for Canada-US trade, said Thursday the two countries were close to finalizing an agreement after he returned to Washington to meet again with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. "We're very close. We continue to make progress," he said, adding that Canadian officials would remain in Washington to keep working on the deal. Trump has called the emerging agreement "very fair" to both sides, while tariffs on about USD 20 billion worth of Canadian imports have been postponed until 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Neither side has released the full terms. Despite his criticism of Trump, Kinew said Manitoba may go along with Carney's request as part of a "Team Canada" approach. But he urged consumers to keep buying Canadian even if US products return to provincial liquor stores. Other provincial leaders, including the premiers of Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia, have publicly backed the direction of Carney's negotiation.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham said all premiers agreed during Wednesday's call with Carney to return US alcohol to store shelves, although not every premier has publicly confirmed that position. "I think we should fight. I think Donald Trump is very weak. I think America is weaker around the world today than it was a year ago. He's about to get slaughtered in the midterms and the cost of living is the number one issue and he's completely out of touch with the cost of living of Americans," Kinew said. "We've got the upper hand. They are back on their heels right now. They are coming to us for a deal right now."

Restoring alcohol sales a sticking point Kinew said he understood Carney's request to mean that restoring US alcohol sales was effectively necessary to complete the deal. The provincial bans on US alcohol have been a particular irritant for the Trump administration, which has pressed Canada to remove restrictions that sharply reduced American liquor sales. Provincial governments do not have a veto over the overall Canada-US agreement, but they control measures such as liquor sales and some procurement rules that have become part of the negotiations. Eight of Canada's 10 provinces restrict or ban US alcohol - measures imposed in retaliation for Trump's previous tariffs on Canadian goods and amid anger over his repeated talk of making Canada the 51st US state.

Kinew said Carney strongly pressed premiers to restore US alcohol sales while other details of the agreement were still being finalized. "I wouldn't say that he was begging us, but what is the step before begging?" Kinew said. Ontario, Canada's most populous province, is especially important. Its government-run LCBO, one of the world's largest alcohol purchasers, sold nearly 1 billion Canadian dollars (USD 723 million) worth of US products annually before pulling them from shelves last year. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has clashed with Trump before, has not yet commented on the emerging deal. Kinew said Canadians should not buy American products even if they return.

"When we put the American booze back on the Liquor Mart shelves, Canadians, leave it there. Spend your money on Canadian products that are going to employ people in our country and that have an administration that respects Canada," Kinew said. Kinew also said Manitoba could agree to remove formal restrictions on US companies and products, including procurement preferences, while continuing to favor Canadian suppliers in its own purchasing. Kinew said he preferred to keep fighting, noting the US Republican president's tendency to levy extremely high import taxes and then retreat. He mentioned what's known as the "TACO" trade, an acronym coined by The Financial Times' Robert Armstrong that stands for "Trump Always Chickens Out." "Do we expect that this is going to be the end of Donald Trump?," Kinew said.