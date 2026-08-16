Category 1 hurricane Lala lashes Hawaii's Big Island, but avoids landfall

Hawaii’s Big Island avoided a direct hit from Hurricane Lala as it passed offshore Saturday, easing a threat that had raised the prospect of the Island’s first landfall in over a century.

Lala’s top winds were at 75 miles (120 kilometres) per hour, down from 80 mph earlier, as it moved northwest along the western side of the Big Island, the United States National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. It was earlier within 30 miles of South Point. The Category 1 hurricane was already bearing down on the island chain with stiff winds and rain since Saturday morning.