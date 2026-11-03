Child dies of measles in New York, state's first such death in 30 years

A child in rural northern New York has died after contracting measles, marking the state's first death from the disease in 30 years, state officials announced Monday.

The child died in Lewis County, about 93 miles (150 kilometres) north of Syracuse, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The US stopped the domestic spread of measles in 2000 by maintaining high vaccination rates, but they have fallen in recent years to below the 95 per cent coverage needed to prevent outbreaks of the viral disease.

Hochul, a Democrat, said the child's death is "a devastating reminder of what's at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses." The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed three measles-associated deaths in the US this year, but state health departments have reported higher numbers. Pennsylvania health officials have reported five deaths this year and are investigating a possible sixth.